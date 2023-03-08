Two students win study bursaries in grinds school

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Mary Kane, (right) with Niall Murphy and Hannah Dunphy

 

By Elizabeth Lee

LEAVING cert students Mary Kane and Hannah Dunphy scooped full year study and grinds scholarship for the current academic year.

Mary is a student in Presentation De La Salle College, Bagenalstown who is attending free study periods for all 33 weeks of this academic school year. Hannah is attending St Leo’s College, Carlow and she won a grinds scholarship that allows her to attend 30 free grinds classes throughout this academic school year.

 

 

 

