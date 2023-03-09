Carlow fire service rescue trapped car occupants

Thursday, March 09, 2023

Photo for illustrative purposes
Photo: John Coogan

Bagenalstown fire crews were called out to rescue people trapped in their vehicle due to the snow today (Thursday).

Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service highlighted the case as they warned that the road to the Nine Stones at Mt Leinster  from both Borris and Myshall are impassable. In a Facebook post, they stress that people should not travel to the area for any reason until further notice. The post adds that an Orange weather warning for snow and ice will come into effect for Carlow tonight at 9pm.

