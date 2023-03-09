Four Carlow projects to share €58k heritage fund



Borris House

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of €57,822 has been awarded to projects in Carlow under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The scheme assists owners of heritage structures to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000 for standard projects. Funded projects include roof repairs, historic glass conservation and joinery.

Four Co Carlow projects successfully received funding. Newtown House, Ardattin received €13,062 for historic window glass conservation/protection; Lorum Old Rectory, Kilgreaney, Bagenalstown received €15,000 for external joinery repair; Borris House €15,000 towards roof repair, structures and coverings, including lead work; and €14,760 for Currane Tower, Borris for energy-efficiency improvements.

Minister of state Malcolm Noonan announced the funding.

“It’s so important that owners and custodians of historic and protected structures are supported to carry out the necessary works to maintain them, and to do it in a way that honours our past and safeguards these structures for the benefit of future generations,” he said.