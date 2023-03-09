Lions’ book sale has something for everyone

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Lions Club launched its annual book sale last week with over 5,000 titles on display and waiting for new owners!

Based in Tullow Street, the sale is a long-running project organised by the club and very popular with the Carlow public each year.

“Categories include fiction, children’s, gardening, cooking, health, travel, religion and home décor. Such is the Lions Club literary stock that it is able to refresh the supply of books on a daily basis,” said club president John Carley.

“The project is run by volunteers who are members of the club and through their efforts our club can support local charities directly,” he added.

A feature of this year’s sale is that the club has donated a number of books free to the Carlow County Development Partnership to assist local Ukrainian refugees improve their English language skills.

The book sale will run for the next eight weeks until the end of April.