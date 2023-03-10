Axed bus stop at Green Lane provokes an angry response

By Suzanne Pender

THE AXING of a bus stop at Carlow’s Green Lane was described as “shocking” this week and done without any public consultation.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a motion at yesterday’s Carlow Municipal District meeting to ‘write to the NTA to demand it reverse its decision to cease the use of the bus stop at Green Lane on the Expressway Route 4 with immediate effect’.

The matter was highlighted recently in The Nationalist by residents angered that the service is no longer available.

The bus stop has been in place for many years. However, in the midst of Covid-19 lockdowns, Bus Éireann abruptly ended its use of the bus stop and bus drivers no longer allowed passengers on or off the bus at Green Lane. Private bus operators followed suit and now no bus operator will allow passengers off or on the bus at Green Lane.

“There was absolutely no public consultation on this. The structure is still there and they say there are reviewing the decision so I would ask that they reverse their decision,” said cllr Wallace.

Her motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also suggested the NTA to clarify its decision to stop using the bus stop and asked if the position was based on data.

“I would ask them to carry out their review and if the demand is justified to reinstate this,” she said.

Cllr Dalton also asked if the new town bus service would be using the stop. Council officials confirmed it would, with councillors speculating that this may be the reason the stop for the Expressway Route 4 was terminated.

“Perhaps they felt it would be confusing,” remarked acting director of services Kieran Cullinane.

“In fairness now, people can read timetables,” quipped cllr Wallace.

Cllr Fergal Browne objected to the wording of the motion, suggesting that instead of demanding the NTA to reverse its decision, that it could call for a review.

“I have no data to make an informed decision,” said cllr Browne.

However, the motion was passed, with cllrs Wallace, Cassin, Phelan and O’Neill voting in favour.