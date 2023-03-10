Baltinglass student receives prestigious Trinity award

  • Home >
Friday, March 10, 2023

 

Evin Fleming, a past pupil of Scoil Choglais in Batlinglass, was presented with a scholar’s award by Trinity College, Dublin, in recognition of his outstanding leaving cert results

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A PAST pupil of Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass has just been presented with an award from Trinity College Dublin in recognition of his outstanding leaving cert results.

Evin Fleming received the prestigious Trinity College Entrance Scholarship at a recent ceremony after he achieved the highest score possible in his leaving cert exams with six H1 grades in 2022.

Evin is the son of Brian and Catherine Fleming from Baltinglass and is now studying maths in Trinity.

“This is an amazing achievement and we are so proud of Evin. He is a fantastic ambassador for our school and Ms Gurhy was delighted to attend Trinity College with Evin for the presentation of his entrance scholarship,” said teacher Wilma Murphy.

 

 

 

Scoil Choglais principal Patricia Gurhy with Evin

 

 

