Charming Carlow town bungalow on sale for €320K

Friday, March 10, 2023

13 Lacken Rise on the Tullow Road, Carlow is a unique opportunity to acquire a charming detached bungalow standing on a mature, landscaped and private site. An appealing family home in a fantastic location with access to all amenities, shopping, schools etc. Extensive accommodation (125 sq.m) with lots of space and light, three bedrooms, two with an en-suite, large kitchen, utility room and sitting room. Garage to the side which could be converted in to a fourth bedroom. This is a gem of a property which will attract a lot of interest. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today to arrange a viewing 0599131678/[email protected]. BER: C2. Price: €320,000. More information here.

 

