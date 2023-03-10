Spacious Carlow five-bed carries €360K price tag

This superb Carlow family home is located in the much sought after Meadowbank residential development of only 27 detached houses in Palatine village. Meadowbank is a development of exclusive homes ideally situated within easy reach of Carlow town and the M9 motorway. No 20 boasts a spacious living accommodation and bedrooms on both levels this would make an ideal family home in a quiet rural environment. This is a large House of 220sqm  and is ideal for any family as it has lots of space, a  well built house with good quality finishes.  Accommodation consists of five bedrooms, two bedrooms on the ground level one with an en-suite and three bedrooms upstairs two with en-suite and main bathroom.  Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange a viewing. BER: B3. Price: €360,000. More information here.

 

