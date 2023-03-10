Carlow town terraced home provides plenty space and comfort

REA Sothern is offering a potential investment opportunity in the heart of Carlow town. Tanner Hall, a spacious 4-bedroom terraced property, could be an investment for those looking for a great return due to its location. It is also ideal for first-time buyers who are looking for a spacious and comfortable home that is both convenient and affordable.

The property has four large bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes. The bright and airy kitchen offers ample storage and dining space, which leads to the very attractive living room through double doors. This property is over two floors, providing you with plenty of space and comfort. Price: €228,500.

More information here.

