Detective arrested as part of investigation into organised crime links within gardaí

A detective garda has been arrested as part of an investigation into links to organised crime groups within the force.

As reported by The Irish Times, sources say the suspect may have had links with the Hutch organised crime gang and had dealings with some of the group’s associates.

The detective is understood to be a member of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) within An Garda Síochána. He was arrested on Wednesday by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The detective was later released without charge pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The force confirmed that he has been suspended from duty.

The officer was detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station and released after questioning.

The SDU is responsible for investigating organised crime and the protection of politicians.

The unit is also responsible for matters of national security. This involved the monitoring of people who pose a threat to national and international safety, such as members of terrorist or organised crime groups.

The unit also provides security for visiting VIPs, cash-in-transit movements and armed response. The unit is the operational wing of the witness security programme. The Emergency Response Unit, a highly-trained and equipped specialist intervention unit, is also part of the unit.