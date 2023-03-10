Latest weather: Snow and ice cause further disruption across Ireland

Further disruption is expected across Ireland on Friday as severe snowy and icy conditions hampered commuters in their travels.

Snow fell heavily in parts of the country, as buses and lorries were seen skidding off road in some areas.

Hundreds of people in Cork and dozens in Northern Ireland were also left without power on Thursday night.

Icy conditions this morning as temperatures continue to fall. 🌡️📉

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 9am on Friday, with spells of sleet and snow leading to “significant accumulations” in some areas.

Accumulations of snow and icy conditions are expected to continue in other areas, as a status yellow snow and ice warning stretches up to noon on Friday.

A status yellow snow warning is in place until 2pm across Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann warned of icy conditions on roads and footpaths on Friday, with meteorologist Gerry Murphy telling RTÉ’s Morning Ireland there is a possibility of “very hazardous conditions on roads”.

Mr Murphy said temperatures will remain very low – minus 2 and minus 3 degrees on Friday morning – but will rise to between 4 and 7 degrees later in the day as the snow melts.

The melting snow combined with frost on Friday night will lead to even more dangerous conditions, he warned, with motorists and pedestrians urged to take care on roads and paths.

Mr Murphy said mild air will “push through” on Saturday with a return to “more typical” weather from Sunday. – Additional reporting: Vivienne Clarke