Lions Club says thanks for donations to food appeal

By Suzanne Pender

THE generosity of the people of Carlow has had a huge impact on struggling families in the first few months of 2023.

Carlow Lions Club president John Carley this week thanked the people of Carlow most sincerely for their kind support of its annual Christmas food appeal, the club’s first since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Carlow Lions Club partnered with St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen for Christmas 2022 to ensure that individuals and families in most need were identified and supported.

Through the generosity and support of Carlow people, the Lions Club collected non-perishable food capable of filling more than 400 Christmas hampers. Such was the amount of food donated that it also assisted St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen into the early weeks of 2023 in providing not only food parcels but also hot meals to its clients.

The Lions Club food appeal is also always very well supported financially by so many generous corporate and cash donors. This type of support compliments the food appeal and allows the club to provide additional practical assistance throughout the winter months to so many deserving people.

“None of this would be possible without the support of the Carlow public and organisations, businesses and schools. Carlow Lions Club wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our supporters and we hope that you will continue to support our work in the coming years,” said Mr Carley.