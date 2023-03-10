Man dies after assault in Co Kildare

Fiachra Gallagher

A man who was left in a critical condition after an assault in Co Kildare died on Friday, gardaí said.

The man, in his 40s, was found with serious injuries at approximation 10.30am on Wednesday morning, at a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

The man subsequently died at Naas General Hospital.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man (30s) arrested after the assault remains in custody at Newbridge Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.