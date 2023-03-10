Man dies after assault in Co Kildare

Friday, March 10, 2023

Fiachra Gallagher

A man who was left in a critical condition after an assault in Co Kildare died on Friday, gardaí said.

The man, in his 40s, was found with serious injuries at approximation 10.30am on Wednesday morning, at a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

The man subsequently died at Naas General Hospital.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man (30s) arrested after the assault remains in custody at Newbridge Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Detective arrested as part of investigation into organised crime links within gardaí

Friday, 10/03/23 - 9:49pm

French family living in Ireland win personal injuries claims worth €480,000

Friday, 10/03/23 - 9:05pm

Over 20 per cent drop in planning permissions granted in 2022, figures show

Friday, 10/03/23 - 8:51pm