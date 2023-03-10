What’s planned for your area?

Friday, March 10, 2023

 

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 3 and 10 March.

Ballon: Peter Salter wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and revise previous planning permission consisting of the relocation of permitted entrance to serve as a shared entrance for proposed and existing dwellings at Main Street, Ballon.

Carlow: Richard and Ann Smyth wish to construct an extension to the rear of a dwelling, comprising dining area/sunroom and rear hall at Rosemount, Hanover Road, Carlow.

Luke Connors wishes to retain a chalet/lodge used as a residence for a temporary period not exceeding three years at Shangrila, Grange Grove, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Fenagh: Ivor Bradley wishes to construct two unroofed slatted cubicle units at Janeville, Fenagh.

John Redmond wishes to develop a milking parlour, dairy, plant room, store, slatted shed and associated works at Ballybrommell, Fenagh.

Hacketstown: Martin and Philomena Kelly wish to retain domestic shed/garage at Main Street, Hacketstown.

Milford: Sabine and Nicholas Forestier-Walker wish to alter previously approved planning permission at Lenham Lodge, Cloghristic, a protected structure. The alteration will consist of the provision of a new window to the rear of the existing dwelling and removal of one ground and one first-floor window to the rear of the main house.

Palatine: Richard Seery wishes to erect a single-storey timber cabin (to be used for holiday home lettings) adjacent to existing two-storey dwelling at Russellstown Woods, Russellstown, Palatine.

Rutland: Norah Holohan wishes to install an agricultural field entrance at Rutland, Carlow.

Tullow: Rebecca Byrne wishes to construct a dwelling house with domestic garage at Ballykilduff Upper, Tullow.

 

