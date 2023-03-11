Confirmation day at Gaelscoil Cheatharlach

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Issy Ní Ribhaigh with her mother Joanna Rea and sponsor Emma Mulhall
Ella Nic Mhadóc with her mother Linda and her sponsor Dawn Cassidy
Gráinne Ní Uastán with her mother Dearbhail
Nigel ÓCochláin with his family
Keelan ÓFearáil and family
Clodagh Ní Riain and Aoibhinn Nic Eochaidh with their sponsors Carmel Ní Riain and Maire Ní Colgáin
Ailbhe Ní Shionóid with her mother Elisha Sinnott
Poppy Baicéir with her sponsor Maggie Doyle
Holly Ní Bhranagáin with her sponsor Mairead Coakley
Grabbing a selfie were Ailbhe Ní Shionóid, Issy Ní Riabhaigh and Gráinne Ní Uastán
Ailbhe Ní Shionóid with sponsor Mairead Sinnott
Ciarán Ó Rinn with his parents Noreen and Michéal
Lee Ó Bolgúir with his father Kevin and his sponsor Fergal
Alanna Ní Bhroin with her sponsor Valerie OMara
Alyssa de Brun with her family
Candidates from the Gaelscoil Cheatharlach and their sponsors pictured on their way to Askea church for their Confirmation
Confirmation candidates and their sponsors make their way to Askea church