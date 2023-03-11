Confirmation day at Gaelscoil Cheatharlach

Saturday, March 11, 2023

 

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Issy Ní Ribhaigh with her mother Joanna Rea and sponsor Emma Mulhall

Ella Nic Mhadóc with her mother Linda and her sponsor Dawn Cassidy

Gráinne Ní Uastán with her mother Dearbhail

Nigel ÓCochláin with his family

Keelan ÓFearáil and family

Clodagh Ní Riain and Aoibhinn Nic Eochaidh with their sponsors Carmel Ní Riain and Maire Ní Colgáin

Ailbhe Ní Shionóid with her mother Elisha Sinnott

Poppy Baicéir with her sponsor Maggie Doyle

Holly Ní Bhranagáin with her sponsor Mairead Coakley

Grabbing a selfie were Ailbhe Ní Shionóid, Issy Ní Riabhaigh and Gráinne Ní Uastán

Ailbhe Ní Shionóid with sponsor Mairead Sinnott

Ciarán Ó Rinn with his parents Noreen and Michéal

Lee Ó Bolgúir with his father Kevin and his sponsor Fergal

Alanna Ní Bhroin with her sponsor Valerie OMara

Alyssa de Brun with her family

Candidates from the Gaelscoil Cheatharlach and their sponsors pictured on their way to Askea church for their Confirmation

Confirmation candidates and their sponsors make their way to Askea church

