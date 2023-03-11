€37k allocated for community projects

By Suzanne Pender

GRANTS totalling €37,000 were awarded to community groups and projects in Carlow town this week as part of the annual services plan announced at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Among the recipients were Carlow St Patrick’s Day parade, which received €2,000 and a bursary for local students.

This year, councillors can also avail of €7,000 in discretionary funds, to allocate to worthy community groups and initiatives of their choosing.

The allocation was passed and warmly welcomed by members, with cllr Andrea Dalton describing it as “a very important investment in our community”.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan spoke of the excellent use communities make of this funding, often making it stretch “ten tens”, while cllr Tom O’Neill described the allocation as “a good news story”, adding that it “benefits the whole town and county”.

Cllr John Cassin made reference to an allocation for a community worker for the Tullow Road area and asked if this was a second community worker or a replacement. Council officials confirmed it was a replacement position, but added that talks of another community worker for the area are ongoing