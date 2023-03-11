Extra shelters to be installed at bus park in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

A ‘LIVING roof bus shelter’ and a new double bus shelter are expected to be installed in Carlow Town Bus Park in the coming weeks.

At last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, town engineer Barry Knowles outlined the final pieces of work on the recently reopened bus park in Hanover.

Cllr Tom O’Neill described the bus park as “first class”, but remarked that in light of a recent incident of vandalism at the location would an extension of the town’s CCTV be considered in the area.

“After the investment, it would be important to protect it,” cllr O’Neill said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked about the installation of car charging points and Mr Knowles confirmed they would be installed within “the next fortnight”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace also stressed the need for CCTV at the bus park

“We’ve all heard shocking reports of vandalism and also of people being scared at the bus park late at night. I do think CCTV is something we need to follow up on,” she said.

Mr Knowles said extending CCTV to the bus park would be a “huge cost”. He confirmed that the council had been in discussion with local gardaí following the recent incident of graffiti and gardaí have committed to increasing their patrols in the area.

“In fairness to the gardaí, that is only a temporary solution,” insisted cllr Ken Murnane. “After the money that was spent, we will have to have CCTV,” he added.