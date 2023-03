Kenneth Fox

A man has been killed in a two car crash in County Monaghan.

It happened on the N12 at Knockaconny in Monaghan at around 11:15am this morning.

The driver and only person in one of the cars, a man in his 50s died.

Two people in the second car have been taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed with diversions in place and gardaí are appealing for information.