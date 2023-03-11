  • Home >
  • National News >
  • DUP voters say no: Only 16% would back new Brexit trade deal, poll finds

DUP voters say no: Only 16% would back new Brexit trade deal, poll finds

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Thomson Reuters

Only 16 per cent of Democratic Unionist Party voters would back the recent deal on post-Brexit trade rules if a referendum were held, a poll showed on Saturday.

The survey by polling company LucidTalk for the Belfast Telegraph newspaper found that just 38 per cent of the region’s wider unionist electorate would vote in favour of the Windsor Framework agreement if a referendum were held.

While 73 per cent of DUP voters and 50 per cent of unionist voters would oppose the deal, 67 per cent of all voters in the region were in favour thanks to strong support among nationalists, the poll showed.

The British government is not expected to need the votes of the DUP or the wider Northern Ireland electorate to ratify the agreement, which was announced in February, but British prime minister Rishi Sunak had hoped to use the deal to convince the party to end a boycott that has frozen the region’s devolved government.

In an apparent sign of falling support for the DUP’s boycott, the percentage of unionists who said the region’s devolved government should not be restored until issues around post-Brexit trade rules are resolved fell to 54 per cent from 66 per cent in a poll six weeks ago.

The online poll questioned 3,409 people on March 3rd to 5th.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí seize drugs worth €27,000 in Co Wicklow

Saturday, 11/03/23 - 1:40pm

An Irish Goodbye star says birthday coinciding with Oscars is like ‘a Cinderella story’

Saturday, 11/03/23 - 11:30am

Man arrested after New IRA claim over attempted murder of senior PSNI officer

Saturday, 11/03/23 - 11:02am