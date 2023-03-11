Organisers put unique stamp on Paddy’s Day parade in B’town

By Suzanne Pender

BAGENALSTOWN is looking forward to a terrific atmosphere and lots of community participation this Friday for its annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

Grand marshal for this year’s parade is Hughie Hickey, a very popular choice and a community stalwart in Bagenalstown for many years. The parade sets off from McGrath Hall at 1pm, with lots of walking groups and floats from the town’s community, sporting and residential groups expected.

The Killeshin Pipe Band will once again lead the Bagenalstown St Patrick’s Day parade, while music and various performances from local people will be happening from the reviewing stand in Market Square.

“We’re all set for it and it’s great to be back again with the parade,” said Jim Doyle from Bagenalstown’s St Patrick’s Day parade committee. “There’s lots of interest in the parade this year, which is great to see,” he added.

“We’re delighted to have Hughie Hickey as our grand marshal this year. Hughie has been a member of nearly every committee in Bagenalstown over the years and has done Trojan work for the town … what better person as our grand marshal,” said Jim, who will act as MC on the day.

The parade committee has been in existence for a number of years and is always striving to enhance and improve the parade as well as encouraging the community to get involved.

Lips are sealed as to the mystery St Patrick competition, which will take place again this year, when a local person dons the St Patrick look and invites the public to take a guess!