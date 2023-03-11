What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

The front pages are dominated by the housing crisis after the Government’s decision to end the eviction ban at the end of this month.

The Irish Times reports that households earning well in excess of €100,000 a year will be eligible for cost-rental schemes under reforms being considered as the Government scrambles to address the rental crisis.

Homeowners are facing a bleak summer of interest rate increases as the European Central Bank is expected to hike rates multiple times in the coming months, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent reveals how a garda detective was arrested and questioned about working for the Hutch gang after compromising messages were allegedly discovered by investigators.

Thousands of people are set to be evicted from their homes at the end of this month, the Irish Daily Mail says, as new figures show landlords leaving the rental market in their droves last year.

The Irish Daily Star speaks to football pundit Eamon Dunphy over the row engulfing Gary Lineker and the BBC.

An exclusive poll in the Belfast Telegraph shows a clear majority of voters in the North support the new Windsor Framework with the EU – but 73 per cent of DUP voters reject it.

The British front pages are dominated by reaction to the BBC’s decision that Gary Lineker should take a break from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement on his social media use is reached.

Former footballers turned pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright are among those who have said they will not appear on the programme to show solidarity with Lineker.

The row makes the front pages of the Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Star.

The Daily Express leads with British prime minister Rishi Sunak’s deal to pay France nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years to step up efforts to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel.

The FT Weekend focuses on the fears for the banking sector following the collapse of US tech bank SVB.