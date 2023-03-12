New photo database showcases tourism and business in Carlow

CARLOW’S Local Enterprise Office in association with Carlow Tourism and County Carlow Chamber has completed a photography project to promote tourism and business in the county.

This new project featuring professional photographer Finbarr O’Rourke showcases what Carlow has to offer, with a view to marketing the county to tourists and businesses as a beautiful place to invest in, do business in, live in and visit. The photographs will be publicly available for sharing and using in county marketing campaigns on Carlow County Council’s Flickr page.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “I’m delighted with this project and the quality and variety of photographs, showcasing some of what our county has to offer.”

The cathaoirleach continued: “There are now beautiful photographs available for areas like the River Barrow, the Browneshill Dolmen, Carlow Golf Club, Carlow Museum, Duckett’s Grove and Mount Leinster as well as MSD, Planning and Design Services, Clashganny House, and photographs featuring the evening and night-time economy.”

Speaking about the project, Mr O’Rourke said: “I travel the country doing a job I love as a professional commercial photographer so I was delighted to work on this project and to try to represent my native county with some of what it has to offer, as best as possible visually. I hope the images are used to showcase a lot of what Co Carlow has to offer and help bring people to come here to visit, live or invest.”