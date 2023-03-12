Concern over high kerbs at Hanover

By Suzanne Pender

A HIGH kerb accessing the residential areas of Hanover has caused concern to local residents, it was revealed at last week’s municipal district meeting.

Cllr John Cassin raised the issue of a high kerb going in and out of the houses at Riverside off the Kilkenny Road, which has been installed as part of Hanover’s recent redevelopment.

“Can it be less severe on the cars going in and out of it?” asked cllr Cassin. “I know the residents there would appreciate if something could be done about that,” he added.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed that the kerb “does seem to be higher than other schemes” and asked if it was, in fact, “too high” and if it could be measured.

Acting director of services Kieran Cullinane said that this increased kerb had been deliberately done to encourage motorists to slow down as they progressed onto a pedestrian area and cycle lane.

The new layout at Hanover has been specially designed with pedestrians and cyclists in mind. The council added that a similar high kerb is evident at the entrance to Penneys, also off the Kilkenny Road.