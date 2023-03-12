Death notices in Co Carlow

Mary Doran 13 Molaise Estate, Old Leighlin and formerly of 8 Kyleshall, Raheendoran, Co Carlow, passed away suddenly, on March 10th, 2023, at her home. Beloved mother of Selina and cherished sister of Loretta, Evelyn, Carmel, William, Leo and the late Georgie. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Jack. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Catherine (Kate) Byrne

Tomard, Bilboa, Co Carlow, passed away suddenly, on March 10th, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved sister of Nan, Josie, Statia and the late May, Davy, Ciss, Bridie and Lil.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Kate Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Monday, 13th March, from 3pm, with removal at 7pm to St. Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kate’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to M.S Ireland

Aisling NOLAN McDONALD (née Nolan)

Graiguecullen, Carlow

The death has taken place of Aisling Nolan McDonald, Graiguealug, The Fighting Cocks and late of Leighlin Rd., Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed peacefully, after a short illness, bravely borne, on March 12th, 2023, surrounded by her heartbroken family, at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

Eamonn Redmond

“Tiltwood”, Oak Park Road and formerly of St. Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, March 11th 2023 at Signa Care, Killerig. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lill) and adoring father of the late Paul. Sadly missed by his loving sons Joseph, Francisco and Eamonn, daughters-in-law Martina, Norvelyn, Mary and Sarah, grandchildren Aoife, Eoin, Sadhbh, Ewen, Joshua, Aimee, Jessica, Rebecca and Lauren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Eamonn Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, on Monday evening (March 13th) from 4pm to 7pm, pausing for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Ellie Cummins (nee Flood)

Inch, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow, in her 97th year. Ellie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and daughter Catherine.

Ellie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken children John and Mary, daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Michael Mullins and Michael Grufferty, her grandchildren Ciara, Marie, Patrick, PJ, Micheal, Martin, Róisín, Iona, Darragh, Oisin and Padraig, her great-grandchildren Harry, Ollie, Ada, Ellie, Dan, Frankie and Paige. Deeply regretted by her nephew Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (R95XF62) on Saturday evening from 6:00pm and on Sunday from 12:00 noon. Removal from her home on Monday 13th March to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy, for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon.

House private on Monday, please.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Teresa O’Brien (née Begley)

of 38 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 11th, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Murt, much loved mother of John, Lorraine, Eddie, Alan and the late Martin, adored grandmother of Kate, Sean, Ava, Anna, Paul, Ella, Luke, Rebecca, David, Maggie, and Jake and cherished sister of Tom, Mary and Anne.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Lily, Freddie and Hannah, daughters-in-law Charlene, Marie and Linda, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Teresa Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 4p.m until 7p.m on Sunday. March 12th, with Prayers at 6.30p.m. Removal from there on Monday at 9.45 a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

Christina (Chris) Mahon (née Dwyer)

”Furbo”’, Deanscurragh, Longford Town, Longford / Tullow, Carlow

Christina (Chris), formerly of Tullow, Co. Carlow. 9th March 2023, peacefully in the tender care of the management and staff of Hazelwood, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband John.

Chris will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Mary (Dublin), Joe (Sligo), Monica Göbl (Dublin), Tom (Meath) and Cahal (Roscommon), daughters-in-law Carmel, Grazina, Liz and Vera, son-in-law Albert, grandchildren Laura, Mark, Ian, Conor, Karl, Eva, Sarah, Danny, Ella, Luke, Harry, Cara and Elana, great-grandchildren Rory, Luke and Jack, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law Maurice, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Sunday, 12th March, from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Monday, 13th March, from the family home to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Family home Private please

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to St.Christopher’s Services, Longford c/o Glennon’s Funeral Home.