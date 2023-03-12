Exciting EU opportunity for Carlow crafters

CARLOW craft makers have an exciting opportunity to put their skills on an international stage and network with their peers.

A photography package to showcase their business and craft skills is up for grabs in a contest across social media organised by Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office. The initiative is in association with Craft Hub, co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

Craft Hub is an EU-funded Creative Europe Programme, which aims to foster the professional development of creative crafters and their work to reach new European audiences and develop innovative artistic models designed to strengthen and sustain the arts and cultural sectors in Ireland.

To enter the competition, applicants are expected to make a profile on Craft Hub’s website https://www.crafthub.eu/practitioner/. The website will provide information about the processes and outcomes of craft, connects crafters throughout Europe and showcases each person’s skill in a comprehensive and informative way. Within the website is a directory of craft makers, showing their skills and processes. Craft makers can create their profile on the website, one of which will be chosen as a winner. The winner(s) will receive a photography package of up to €1,500 to use for their craft business. All entrants also have the opportunity to win an invitation to attend Craft Hub’s closing conference in Oslo, Norway on 26 and 27 October.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “It is a great way for craft makers to get their business and skills out there. Networking with other craft makers across the European Union will be invaluable to their development.”

Speaking about the competition, Stacey Phelan, EU project administrator with Carlow County Council, described it as an amazing opportunity “for both fledgling crafter enterprises and those who have their businesses up and running”.

She added: “Craft Hub is a huge project that connects crafter networks throughout Europe. This project offers applicants the chance to spread their name and skills throughout Europe and network with like-minded people and artists.”