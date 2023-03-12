  • Home >
Gardaí arrest two people in €100,000 Cannabis and €350,000 Cash Seizure

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Gardaí have seized approximately €100,000 of suspected drugs and €350,000 in cash, following an operation in Dublin 7 on Saturday. 

At approximately 5:45pm, Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a vehicle on Goldsmith Street.

During the search, approximately €5,000 worth of cannabis was seized.

A follow up search was conducted at a property on Royal Canal View, Phibsboro. During the course of this search, approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash was seized.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda station, where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday 13th March 2023.

