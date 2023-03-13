Death notices and funeral announcements for Co Carlow

Aisling Nolan McDonald

Graiguealug, Fighting Cocks and late of Leighlin Rd., Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed peacefully, after a short illness, bravely borne, on March 12th, 2023, surrounded by her heartbroken family, in the loving and compassionate care of the nurses, doctor and staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved mother of Jack, Des and Kate, much loved daughter of Margaret and the late Joe (Josser), cherished sister of Marcella, Dessie and Gillian.

She will be sadly missed by her loving children and their father John, brother, sisters, Jack’s partner Laura, mother-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her many colleagues in St. Fiacc’s National School and her many friends.

May Aisling’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her former home, “Mount Close”, Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen (Eircode R93 C9X3) on Tuesday, March 14th, and Wednesday, March 15th, from 1pm both days, concluding with prayers at 8.30pm both evenings. Removal on Thursday, March 16th, at 11am to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards, walking from St Clare’s Church, to St Fiacc’s National School, before driving to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for Cremation Service at 3pm.

Aisling’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

House private on Thursday morning

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent’s Urology Department.