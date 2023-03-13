Death notices for Co Carlow

Carol Salter
86 Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin, passed away unexpectedly, on March 11th, at her home.
Funeral arrangements will follow shortly.
