Death notices for Co Carlow

Monday, March 13, 2023

 

 

Carol Salter

86 Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin, passed away unexpectedly, on March 11th, at her home.

 

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral announcements for Co Carlow

Monday, 13/03/23 - 12:01pm

New photo database showcases tourism and business in Carlow

Sunday, 12/03/23 - 8:26pm

Exciting EU opportunity for Carlow crafters

Sunday, 12/03/23 - 8:23pm