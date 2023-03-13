Leo’s public speaking team in finals

Monday, March 13, 2023

 

 

Well done to the St Leo’s College Junior Public Speaking Team, Anna Thornton, Jasmine Doyle and Faye Brennan who competed in the final of the Irish Federation of University Women’s under-15 Public Speaking Competition in Trinity College recently

