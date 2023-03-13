Man in critical condition following Co Kerry collision

Fiachra Gallagher

A man has been left in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Kerry on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the incident — which involved a pedestrian and a car — at Spunkane in Waterville, shortly before 8pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital after the incident. He remains in a critical condition, Gardaí said.

The road is closed on Monday morning, with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place.

Gardaí said they were “particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Caherciveen Garda station 066-947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.”