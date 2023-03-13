Met Éireann issues another snow and ice warning as cold snap makes brief return

Tomas Doherty

Ireland is set for another cold blast with snow and ice forecast to hit parts of the country in the coming days.

A status-yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for 13 counties from Monday night.

The warning comes into place at 8pm for Connacht and counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath. The warning will last until 12pm on Tuesday.

⚠️Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath⚠️ Potential Impacts:

• Hazardous road conditions and slippery paths. 🗓️Valid: 20:00 Monday 13/03/2023 to 12:00 Tuesday 14/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/1A39oAUiH1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 13, 2023

The forecaster said wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in some areas on Monday night and on Tuesday morning. It warned of potential hazardous road conditions and slippery paths.

Meanwhile the UK Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for counties Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry from 5pm on Monday to 11am on Tuesday morning.

Monday night will see falls of snow on higher grounds in the north. Temperatures will be between minus 2 and 3 degrees and icy stretches will develop on some untreated roads and paths.

Widespread showers or longer spells of rain today, heavy in places with the chance of spot flooding 🌧️⚠️ After a mild start, colder air will move in across the northwest of the country by afternoon. 🌡️Afternoon highs of 4 to 8°C in the north and 9 to 12°C in the south. pic.twitter.com/VQpPvxkkNk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 13, 2023

Tuesday will be a cold day everywhere with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Tuesday night will see temperatures from minus 4 to zero degrees.

The cold spell will be short and sharp, with temperatures rising again from Wednesday onwards.

St Patrick’s Day looks like it will be a mild day with highs between 12 and 15 degrees. There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, some possibly heavy and prolonged.