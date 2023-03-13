Pres de la Salle student honoured with Trinity award

  • Home >
Monday, March 13, 2023

 

Mairead Hayden with her parents, Martin and Mary, and principal John Keane

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Congratulations to Mairead Hayden from Bawnree, Old Leighlin, a past pupil of Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown, who was honoured and celebrated at Trinity College Entrance Exhibition Award Celebration in Dublin last week.

Mairead received the award for achieving the maximum possible points of 625 points in her leaving certificate last year.  Mairead is currently studying Pharmacy at Trinity College,Dublin.

“The community of Presentation De La Salle College are very proud of Mairead and her fantastic effort over the past six years.   Well Done Mairead!” said a school spokesperson.

 

