CAB seize large quantity of cash and unstamped tobacco during Dublin and Meath searches

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Muireann Duffy

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cash, designer watches and a large quantity of unstamped tobacco during search operations in Dublin and Meath.

CAB officers carried out searches across 13 separate sites across the two counties on Monday morning.

During the course of the searches, unstamped tobacco, with an estimated value of approximately €500,000 was discovered, in addition to €187,000 in cash.

Rolex and Hublot watches were also seized during the operation, in addition to documentation and electronic devices.

The searches were part of ongoing investigations into proceeds of crime.

