Carlow town ranks No. 2 in gaming obsession

Carlow is one of the most gaming obsessed towns in the country according to research.

Carlow is the second most interested town or city in gaming with only Waterford coming ahead of it.

Results were calculated by examining the top 4 most currently watched games viewed on streaming platform Twitch, which are Valorant, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft then examining the search interest for each of these three video games across Ireland over the past 12 months.

The research was carried out on behalf of Irish technology refurbishment company Wisetek.

Digital marketing manager at Wisetek Store Milica Vojnic said: “Gaming is such a huge part of many peoples lives to this day, and it’s not just playing video games, it’s watching streamers on Twitch/YouTube and consuming the content through various different channels. It’s most definitely not the niche form of entertainment it was around 40 years ago, it’s at the forefront of pop-culture, we can see it even through the runaway popularity of The Last of Us television series which of course was based off the highly successful video game.”

Wicklow, Cavan & Limerick make up the rest of the top 5. Ennis, Killarney, Nenagh, Ballinasloe and Maynooth are currently the least interested parts of the country.