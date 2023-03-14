Parts of Ireland bracing for fresh spell of snow and ice

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

People in some parts of Ireland are bracing for sub-zero temperatures overnight as weather agencies warn of hazardous and unsafe conditions.

Met Éireann has said wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in 13 counties.

They placed a status yellow warning for snow and ice on Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Galway, and Leitrim.

It said there are potential risks from “hazardous road conditions and slippery footpaths”.

Met Eireann said there will be falls of snow overnight and some of those showers may be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

It forecast lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and 2 for counties in Ulster.

The Road Safety Authority asked road users to “slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you”.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office also said overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated routes in some parts of Northern Ireland.

It has placed a yellow warning for snow and ice on Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry between 5pm Monday and 11am Tuesday.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Over 212,000 people expected to visit Ireland for St Patrick’s week

Tuesday, 14/03/23 - 10:11am

Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban

Tuesday, 14/03/23 - 8:27am

What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, 14/03/23 - 8:00am