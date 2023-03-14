Stunning Carlow bungalow set to generate plenty of interest

St Gabriel’s is a unique Carlow property situated on Hanover Road within walking distance of Carlow town centre. The property is set to generate significant interest being situated in Carlow’s most sought after residential area and Carlow’s leafiest street. This is an architecturally designed house, extensively renovated and extended in 2016. This B-rated bungalow is laid out and finished to suit the most up to date trends in contemporary living. This two-bed property has open plan living areas which flow beautifully to take advantage of the mature grounds (c. 0.5 acres).The windows, the daylight, the setting, and the specification finish all combine and align magnificently, it’s just special. Telephone Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange your viewing. BER: B3. Price: €420,000. More information here.