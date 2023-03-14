What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday’s papers focus on a range of stories from Joe Biden set for a visit to the island of Ireland to the Government considering tax breaks for landlord and tenants.

The Irish Times report the Government is giving renewed consideration to the introduction of pre-budget tax breaks for the rental sector just a week after deciding against them.

The Irish Examiner report a jury has been warned to expect gruesome evidence in the trial of Romanian national Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu who is accused of murdering a 64 year-old whose dismembered body was found on the grounds of a derelict house in Cork city.

The Echo lead with a piece about a woman who was walking her dog in Fermoy, Cork who was sexually assaulted on Sunday evening.

Good morning, Here is the front page of today's Irish Independent

The front page of today's Irish Sun

Morning, readers. Here's a look at today's front page of the Belfast Telegraph. Stay with us for all your breaking news today.

Meanwhile, in the UK the front pages focus on the aftermath of the BBC’s apology following an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker as well as Gary Glitter’s recall to prison.

The Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Guardian and The Independent all report on Gary Lineker’s comeback to Match Of The Day and the continuing pressure on the BBC.

MAIL: A slap in the face for BBC licence payers

Tomorrow's front page: Queen Camilla rushes into Westminster Abbey clutching hat as wind wreaks havoc on outfit

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 March 2023: BBC bosses face pressure after U-turn over Lineker

The story is also carried by the i, Metro and Daily Star.

I: Pressure grows on BBC bosses over Lineker climbdown

Tomorrow’s Paper Today 📰 ‘TIME FOR A SHARP EXIT’ 🔴 Calls for BBC chief to go over Lineker fiasco

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'TIME FOR A SHARP EXIT' 🔴 Calls for BBC chief to go over Lineker fiasco

🔴 Tory fury grows that presenter is still in job

The Sun and the Daily Mirror focus on Gary Glitter being returned to custody after breaching his licence conditions.

On tomorrow's front page: Shamed rock star Gary Glitter sent back to jail for breaking bail rules just a month after being released

The Times reports that Britain is preparing to double its fleet of attack submarines.

TIMES: PM strikes submarine deal to face new threat

The Daily Telegraph says that British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to boost the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than half a million pounds.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Boost for pensions as Hunt ready to raise cap'

The Financial Times reports that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank tore into global markets, with investors ripping up their forecasts for further interest rate rises and dumping bank stocks around the world.