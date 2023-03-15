Death notices in Co Carlow

Phyllis GOULD (née Agar)

Seskinrea, Old Leighlin, Carlow

On March 12th 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Benny and dear mother of Caroline, Fiona, William, Isobelle and Audrey. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brother Arthur, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Darren, Éoin, Kate, Aoíse, Noah and Jayden, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Audrey’s home (Eircode R93N9F3) on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 2.30pm, March 16th, in St. Laserian’s Cathedral, Old Leighlin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Service will be recorded and a link will be posted when available on Thursday evening.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Betty Brennan (née Kenny)

“Millview”, Paupish and formerly Lower Pollerton Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 14th, 2023, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Mick, Tom, Marian, John, Liz, Georgie and the late Maurice and cherished sister of Aine, Joe and the late Mikey, Maurice and Tom.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 K7X6) on Thursday March, 16th and Friday March 17th (St Patrick’s Day) from 3pm – 7pm both days, concluding with Prayers on Friday evening at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am to

The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.