Forever home on offer on edge of Carlow town

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Shanglynn presents an excellent opportunity to gain a foothold on the highly desirable Killeshin Road on the edge of Carlow town. This long popular location remains sought after due to its proximity to both town and country and the exceptionally generous sites. This spacious detached four-bedroom bungalow (152 sq.m) on c. 0.67 acres offers tremendous potential for the discerning client to realise their dream home in an ideal location. Shanglynn presents as a forever family home providing privacy and space at a short distance from all the town’s amenities.  Accommodation is extensive with two reception rooms, kitchen and dining area, four bedrooms two of which are ensuite, main bathroom.  A simply charming  spacious light filled family home in a garden full of natural hedging and mature trees.  Telephone Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange your viewing. More information here.

