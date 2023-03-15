Kildavin youngsters raise money for UNICEF Syrian appeal

By Elizabeth Lee

The kindness of children was shown yet again when the fifth and sixth class pupils of Kildavin NS reacted strongly to UNICEF’s appeal for help for the people of Turkey and Syria after the recent devastating earthquake there.

The Kildavin youngsters brainstormed fundraising ideas and decided on making woollen bracelets and beaded keyrings. In addition they celebrated Lá Glas in Spellman Complex where they got dressed in in forty shades of green to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge. The clever children charged a small entrance fee and the funds were added to a collection from their Christmas Carol Service.

A total of €1,377 was raised and a cheque has been posted to UNICEF Ireland.