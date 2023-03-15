  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested as gardaí seize €1.1 million worth of cannabis in Kildare

Man arrested as gardaí seize €1.1 million worth of cannabis in Kildare

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

James Cox

One man was arrested as gardaí seized cannabis worth €1.1 million in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

During the course of this operation Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,100,000.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged 43, who is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh

Wednesday, 15/03/23 - 9:15pm

Varadkar hails ‘resilient’ Irish economy in speech to US business group

Wednesday, 15/03/23 - 8:33pm

Stripe and OpenAI collaborate to monetise ChatGPT and other technologies

Wednesday, 15/03/23 - 7:18pm