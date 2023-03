Tomas Doherty

Three men have been arrested after a shop robbery in south Dublin.

The incident took place on the Sandyford Road in Dundrum shortly after 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The men, all aged in their 20s, fled from the scene on foot after taking cash and a phone. They were later arrested by gardaí in a follow-up operation.

Two of the men have been charged, while the third will be brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice following a bench warrant.