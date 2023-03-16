Bagenalstown FRC host fashion show to mark Women’s Day

Edel McDonald took part in the Fashion Show in the Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre as part of International Women’s Day. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
THE women of Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre (FRC) got together to celebrate International Women’s Day recently.
A coffee morning and fashion show took place on Wednesday 7 March, with a great time enjoyed by all who attended.
Staff of the FRC got their chance to shine and hit the catwalk modelling diverse looks from its charity shop Dejà Vu, which is located on Main Street, Bagenalstown.
Around 40 women attended the event, including those from the centre’s Nifty Fiftys social group and the parent and toddler group along with members of the public.
Organisers and participants in at Coffee Morning and Fashion Show in the Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre as part of International Women’s Day, shown are (l-r), Margie Nolan, Jordan Salmon, Josie Tierney, Lynda Stacey, Inta Jaunzeme, Edel McDonald and Laura Ryan . Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie
