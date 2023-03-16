Death notices in Co Carlow

John Tallon

Eagle Hill Road, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, 15th March 2023. Peacefully, at the District Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Bob. Beloved husband of Marie, and loving father of Jack and Tom. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren Sarah, Annie, Katie, Darragh and Caoimhe, great-granddaughter Fiadh Mae, brothers Kevin, James and Tony, sisters Theresa, Betty and Ann, daughters-in-law Stacey and Sinéad, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Killaveney, Tinahely (Y14 DA52) on Thursday (16th March) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Friday (17th March) from 7pm to 9pm. Removal from his home on Saturday (18th March) to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to District Hospital Carlow Palliative Care Team.