Elderflower club to host Easter fare in Carlow town

Thursday, March 16, 2023

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A WONDERFUL day of enjoying cake, tea, chat and flowers is promised when members of the Elderflower Garden Club host their first Easter fare. Lashings of hot tea, gossip and chat about gardening is on the cards for Saturday 1 April, when the group will invite guests into their community garden at Barrack Street, Carlow.

The garden, which is situated behind the former SIPTU building opposite the Salt Bar, is run by volunteers, and more are welcome to join their ranks! Pop along to the Easter fare on 1 April from 10.30am to 4pm for a cuppa and a chat, and, of course, for a chance to see their garden!

 

