  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí seize heroin and cocaine worth €140,000 in Limerick

Gardaí seize heroin and cocaine worth €140,000 in Limerick

Thursday, March 16, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí in Limerick seized over €140,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in the St Mary’s Park area of Limerick on Wednesday evening.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search operation on open waste ground in the St Mary’s Park area at 7pm on Wednesday evening.

During the course of the search, 1kg of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €137,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 was seized. A large of quantity of suspected mixing agent was also found concealed in the area.

All items have been seized and are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Bono: Pressure to look ‘macho’ stopped me from admitting love of Abba

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 2:06pm

European Central Bank raises interest rates as planned despite banking turmoil

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 1:33pm

Windsor Framework is ‘most practical way’ to deal with Brexit, says Tony Blair

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 1:24pm