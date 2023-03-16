Modern countryside Carlow family home hits the market

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting to the market a beautiful, four bedroom, Co Carlow detached home.

The home at Bendinstown, Rathoe comprises a large welcoming entrance hall with under stairs storage, a large sitting room with a solid fuel stove, a cosy living room, a large kitchen/diner, utility room, home office and a guest WC on the ground floor. Upstairs is a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 large double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a family bathroom. This home has recently upgraded its ground floor windows to triple glazed and a new front and back door, it also boasts 8 solar PV panels and an EV charging port.

Externally this home is very attractive, built in 1997 it benefits from a 2 acre site with complete privacy due to the mature hedges and trees surrounding the landscaped gardens. There is a sweeping tarmac driveway through a wrought iron gateway. The rear garden also houses a large, block built garage which is serviced by electricity. €425,000. BER: B3. More information here.