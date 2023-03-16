  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Modern countryside Carlow family home hits the market

Modern countryside Carlow family home hits the market

Thursday, March 16, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting to the market a beautiful, four bedroom, Co Carlow detached home.

The home at Bendinstown, Rathoe comprises a large welcoming entrance hall with under stairs storage, a large sitting room with a solid fuel stove, a cosy living room, a large kitchen/diner, utility room, home office and a guest WC on the ground floor.  Upstairs is a master bedroom with en-suite, 3  large double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a family bathroom. This home has recently upgraded its ground floor windows to triple glazed and a new front and back door, it also boasts 8 solar PV panels and an EV charging port.

Externally this home is very attractive, built in 1997 it benefits from a 2 acre site with complete privacy due to the mature hedges and trees surrounding the landscaped gardens. There is a sweeping tarmac driveway through a wrought iron gateway. The rear garden also houses a large, block built garage which is serviced by electricity. €425,000. BER: B3. More information here.

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Renewed appeal for Carlow properties to house Ukrainian people

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 10:32pm

Attractive Tullow four-bed on offer for €292K

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 9:10pm

Shane makes his comedy debut in Visual Carlow

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 6:47pm

Similar Articles

Attractive Tullow four-bed on offer for €292K

Thursday, 16/03/23 - 9:10pm

Forever home on offer on edge of Carlow town

Wednesday, 15/03/23 - 2:05pm

Stunning Carlow bungalow set to generate plenty of interest

Tuesday, 14/03/23 - 8:50pm