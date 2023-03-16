Shane makes his comedy debut in Visual Carlow

Thursday, March 16, 2023

 

WAIT  for It, a work-in-progress will be presented by Equinox Theatre’s Shane Byrne. Shane Michael Byrne is an actor, theatre artist and proud Co Carlow man. He is a founder member of KCAT Art Centre’s Equinox Theatre Company. Currently Artist in Residence at VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art, Carlow, this work is being developed in collaboration with Cian Kinsella (Lords of Strut, Body Brothers) while Shane has been developing his practice with Janice de Bróithe (Artistic Coordinator, Equinox Theatre)

Wait for It marks Shane’s debut as a solo theatre maker.

The production is taking place in VISUAL next Tuesday 21st March at 2.30pm.
Tickets are available on https://visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/shane-byrne-showcase

This play has been comissioned by VISUAL

 

