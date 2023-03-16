Attractive Tullow four-bed on offer for €292K

This attractive Tullow detached home forms part of the well-regarded Rathsillan development on the edge of Tullow town.

Dating from 2006, No 43 is a deceptively spacious home commands a private end site overlooking the amin green, with a perfect south-facing rear garden.

Accommodation is generously proportioned, the four-bedroom upper floor configuration perfectly complimented by the large open-plan ground floor. It boasts a C2 rating, with an oil-fired central heating system, solid fuel fireplace, double glazing and a fully lined inner leaf. A practical yard and garden shed supports domestic storage, while an optional garden home office offers additional scope for home working or a host of hobby interests. BER: C2. Price: €292,500. More information here.