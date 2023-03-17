What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday’s front pages focus on a range of stories from the ECB raising interest rates once again to rogue treasure hunters disturbing human remains during a spate of recent illegal excavations in Cork.

The Irish Times lead with a piece which says almost 250,000 people will see their monthly repayments on tracker mortgages automatically rise again following a half-point interest rate increase from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Irish Examiner report that investigations are under way after rogue treasure hunters with metal detectors and shovels disturbed human remains during one of a spate of recent illegal excavations at protected national monument sites.

The Echo report Cork City Council has said it is confident it will deliver an “increased reduction” in the turnaround time for reletting vacant social housing units throughout 2023.

In the UK, the front pages are dominated by a breakthrough between health unions and the British Government after months of strikes, raising hopes that the long-running dispute could be brought to an end.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express all report on the pay offer to healthcare workers which has been recommended by unions.

The story is also carried by the i, The Independent and The Times.

Elsewhere, The Guardian carries findings from an official report into the Metropolitan Police service which found it is riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite numerous official reviews urging it to do so.

Jeremy Hunt’s back-to-work drive is “under threat” as Labour prepares for a “tax raid on up to two million pension pots”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times continues to follow the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as banks on both sides of the Atlantic race to reassure clients and regulators they could withstand a flight of deposits.

The Daily Mail uses its splash to attack Oxfam over its new report on inclusive language.

And the Daily Star says many of those in Generation Z take one nap a day.

